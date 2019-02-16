The environment is a place where humans as well as animals and plants live. Keeping it clean and neat is our responsibility. It is necessary to keep our environment clean because we get fresh air from it. An unclean environment leads to a bad condition of a society, arrival of diseases and many more. With the ever-increasing use of technology and industries flourishing, the amount of pollution in our environment is increasing at a rapid pace day to day. Keeping our environment clean is a very important part of our lives. It is important to focus on this as we have to make sure that the environment is preserved for future generations. Most of the time, people litter the footpaths and roads instead of throwing their waste into dustbins. This is how the litter accumulates and transforms into huge garbage. If this garbage is not cleaned, it stinks and welcomes the diseases and then people are affected by it. Thus, if we don’t keep our environment clean, there would be many consequences or problems which will be faced by the society and the people that live in that environment. Here are some ways in which we can keep our environment clean: Don’t litter: Please don’t litter in your society and roads. Set a good example. Use dustbins. It will help you keep the society clean. If the society is plagued by litter, then talk about it with your society members and other authorities in order to organise an awareness camp. Plant trees: Plant trees in your society compound. Trees help in controlling the pollution at least a little bit. Having lots of trees planted in your society compound will help you breathe fresh air.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

