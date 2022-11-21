Entry to Islamabad may be closed on Nov 26

Islamabad: Entry to Islamabad from Rawalpindi may be closed on November 26 — the day Imran Khan-led PTI’s Haqeqi Azadi March will converge in Rawalpindi — the Islamabad Capital Police said on Sunday.

An important meeting of the capital police presided over by IG Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, took place on Sunday regarding public order. The meeting followed Imran Khan’s announcement of giving “everyone” a “surprise” on November 26, when his long march would converge in Rawalpindi instead of Islamabad.

During the meeting, “risks were assessed” regarding the PTI rally. It also reviewed the entire security situation. A statement from the Islamabad police said that “any political activity” in the federal capital will be in “accordance with the law” and with the “permission of the Islamabad administration”.

“Any type of illegal activity will not be tolerated in Islamabad,” the statement warned.

It noted that the entrances from Rawalpindi to Islamabad might be closed on November 26, which may cause problems for people. To ensure the security of the red zone, police, FC, and Rangers will be deployed. It also warned of “strict action” against any kind of “legal obstruction”.

IG Islamabad said that all possible measures would be taken to ensure the safety of the lives and property of the citizens of Islamabad. Keeping in view the threats of terrorism, search operations will be conducted throughout the district.