Entry of agents banned

City Reporter

The entry of agents into Passport office Garden Town has been banned and steps are being taken for the issuance of passports to citizens on priority basis.

Talking to the media here on Monday, Assistant Director Riaz Hussain Shah said that special booths had been established to facilitate senior citizens and pregnant women in getting passport.

He said that special boards had been displayed for the guidance of citizens, adding that unnecessary objections had also been removed and efforts were onto facilitate maximum to applicants.

Shah said that more than 700 citizens visit the office daily for applying passports, and it was our utmost efforts to complete the process of passport rapidly.—APP

