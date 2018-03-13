Entrepreneurs urged to adopt modern techniques

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Telecommunication has become one of the most important tools for business promotion as it helps businessmen to reach their targeted clients at local and global levels therefore Pakistani entrepreneurs must adopt modern communication techniques.

These views were expressed by the LCCI Acting President Khawaja Khawar Rashid while speaking at MOU signing ceremony between the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Pakistan Mobile Communication Ltd. Regional Manager of Pakistan Mobile Communication Shoukat Ali Mayo and LCCI Executive Committee Member Naeem Hanif also spoke on the occasion.

Khawaja Khawar Rashid said it is a good omen that communication sector of Pakistan growing at good pace but still a lot of room is available to become at par with the developed countries. He said that cellular market in Pakistan has flourished rapidly during the last 15 years. He said that in 2002, only 3.29 % people were using Cellular phones but in February of this year, 70% people have become the part of this circle.

The LCCI Acting President said that government should continue to improve telecommunication system of the country by adopting latest technologies that would help businesses make their operations more effective.

Earlier, the LCCI Acting President Khawaja Khawar Rashid and Regional Manager of Pakistan Mobile Communications Ltd signed the Memorandum of Understanding on behalf of their respective organizations.

According to the agreement, the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Pakistan Mobile Communications Ltd. will form a business relationship whereby LCCI members will be able to avail certain discounts at all facilities of PMCL.