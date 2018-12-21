Entire Pakistani nation proud of their armed forces: President

Staff Reporter

Lahore

President of Pakistan, Dr. Arif Alvi on Thursday said that whole nation of Pakistan is immensely proud of the efforts of our Armed Security forces and hail their efforts for eradication of terrorism.

While addressing a concluding ceremony of Maritime Security Workshop, President declared that Pakistan Navy’s professional capabilities do not allow the enemy to look us with evil intentions.

President said that Pakistan Navy, despite its limited resources, has effectively safeguarded the maritime frontiers of the motherland.

The President added that trade activities will be increased in the future due to Gwadar Port. President Arif Alvi added that environmental pollution, particularly at Karachi Coast, is posing a serious threat to marine life.

Discussing the benefits of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), President asserted, “CPEC is the foundation stone in these stages of development of Pakistan.”“Last fifteen years have been difficult for Pakistan as we are dealing with severe economic crisis, corruption and numerous other challenges, but now we are moving towards betterment. CPEC is part of this positive and progressive change”, concluded President Arif Alvi.

