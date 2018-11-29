Entire nation protector of dam-fund raising campaign: CJP

Islamabad

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar arrived back in the country after a successful week-long campaign in the United Kingdom to raise funds for the construction of Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams.

According to sources, CJP Mian Saqib Nisar reached Pakistan Thursday morning after a week-long private trip to Britain via Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight No-PK-786 at Islamabad Airport.

Speaking to the media at the airport before boarding the plan for Pakistan, the top judge said, “The entire nation is the protector of the dam-fund raising campaign which I started.”

He added, “I will always remember the love shown by overseas Pakistanis.” Mian Saqib Nisar said, Pakistani Diaspora has shown utmost affection to the cause and they have been extremely generous in the campaign by donating huge sums in the fundraising campaign which I wasn’t expecting.

On November 21, Justice Nisar arrived in Britain to attend the first event of the campaign at Lincoln’s Inn in London. This was followed by an event organised by the ‘Centre for Policy Dimensions’ on November 22.

The Chief Justice was welcomed by Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special assistant Aneel Musarrat, Additional Advocate General and a few other government functionaries at the Heathrow Airport.

He had then attended a fund-raising dinner in Manchester, organised by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf member and Prime Minister Imran Khan’s close friend Aneel Musarrat. On the same day.

A record amount of Rs360 million was raised for the construction of the dams at the live telethon.

This was followed by another event on November 25 and a ceremony of the World Congress and Overseas Pakistanis on November 26, where Justice Nisar met community members.—INP

