Entire nation is with Kashmiris

Provincial Minister Human Rights & Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine has said the entire nation was standing with their Kashmiri brothers in their freedom movement. Talking with workers of the PTI at camp office here on Tuesday, he said Pakistan, Azad Kashmir and across the world everyone showed full solidarity with innocent Kashmiris on the Kashmir Day.

The minister said that political and religious parties besides various organizations observed the Kashmir Day to realise the global powers that Indian forces in occupied Kashmir were violating human rights.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan the government of the PTI would raise voice of innocent Kashmiris at every forum.—APP

