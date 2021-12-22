Entire delimitation process in IIOJK smacks of RSS con-spiracy: Soz

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, former Indian Minister, Professor Saifuddin Soz, on Tuesday said that the entire process of Delimitation smacks of a conspiracy hatched by the RSS to change the demography of Jammu and Kashmir and ultimately install a Hindu Chief Minister in the terri-tory.

Prof Soz in a statement in Srinagar said the RSS seems to have succeeded in making the IIOJK De-limitation Commission propose six additional As-sembly seats for Jammu and only one seat for the Kashmir Valley. “This recommendation of the Commission goes against the most crucial criteria for Delimitation that is population and the same attitude shows the Commission itself in extremely poor light,” he said.

Prof Soz said the census of 2011 shows the population of Kashmir as 69,07,623, Jammu as 53,50,811 and Ladakh as 2,90,492. He said, the official website of the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs has now put forth an absolutely erroneous figure of population.

“The Home Ministry website states that the valley houses a total population of 5,35,811 residents, while the Jammu region houses 69,07623 residents followed by Ladakh with 2,90,492 residents,” he said.

Prof Soz said the population of Jammu is incor-rectly quoted as 69.07 lakhs when it is only 53.50 lakhs, according to the census 2011. “These are RSS games for which it has now tasked MHA to do its biddings in the so-called National Interest.”

He said the least that the RSS and the MHA can do at this stage is to apologize to the people for their narrow minded approach to the crucial issues.—KMS