Entire country will soon follow Nawaz narrative: Maryam

Our Correspondent Leepa Valley

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said Mon-day. “Your enthusiasm is telling me that the lion will roar once again in Kashmir.

Imran Khan should not come to the region and waste his time, as it has announced its decision, Maryam said while addressing an elec-tion rally in Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s Leepa.

The PML-N leader said Maryam and Nawaz Sharif could not sit idle if injustice is being done to the people of AJK.

“I saw young soldiers of the Paki-stan Army almost everywhere in the Neelum Valley. I greeted them, and they saluted me. They are stationed far away from their homes to protect us,” she said.

“The salaries of soldiers had in-creased during Nawaz’s tenure, and they will not move up in PM Imran’s regime; even Nawaz’s enemies acknowledge his patriotism,” the PML-N leader said.

Maryam said the PTI-led government had put Pakistan’s progress in “reverse gear” and asked whether he wanted to do the same in the region.

“Do you want to form your govern-ment over here to snatch wheat and sugar from the people of Kashmir? Will you make them stand in lines [for basic necessi-ties?” she asked.

The PML-N leader, taking a jibe at PTI, said there is a party in Pakistan that is better at stealing votes rather than solving problems.

“Imran Khan’s minister was caught red-handed while distributing money [during the election campaign],” she said as she slammed Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gan-dapur.