Entering Hajj sites without permit to face penalties

Riyadh

Anyone trying to enter Hajj sites without permission would be severely penalized, the commander of the Hajj security forces said on Sunday.

Speaking less than two weeks before the scaled back pilgrimage gets underway, Major-General Zayed Al-Tuyan said this year there would be no Hajj tour guides or their offices in operation, reports Arab News.

Security control centers in Makkah will monitor anyone violating the rules and checkpoints will ensure that anyone trying to enter the sites of Hajj without a permit will be prevented from doing so, he said.

A complete security cordon will surround the holy sites, Al-Tuyan said.—Agencies