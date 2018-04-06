Ensuring health, safety of consumers priority at Engro Foods

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Engro Foods Limited (EFL) believes in constant evolution of the production processes to lead the innovations in the dairy industry and ensuring the health and safety of our consumers is a top priority at EFL. Head of Corporate Communications EFL Ms. Nageen Rizvi said this while talking to a select group of media during their visit to the EFL’s Sahiwal Plant where medioa representatives witness the quality checks, manufacturing, processing and packaging of Tarang. The processing of Tarang and all other products of Engro Foods Limited is in line with the National Food Regulations & Standards set by PSQCA and International Standards set by CODEX ALIMENTARIUS. The visit highlighted all the steps of production, along with the quality checks put in place in every phase of production. ‘Sachai ki Tarang’ is in line with Engro Foods Limited’s business philosophy of continuous improvement in the quality of their products.