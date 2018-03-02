Ensure regional harmony

Views from Srinagar

Mir Imaad Rafi

AS the unfortunate incident of rape and murder of a Muslim Tribal girl unfolds in Kathua region of Jammu, the politics of outrage and competitiveness prevalent in the country seems clearly visible here too. Simmering over the plains of Jammu, murdering the distinctiveness of a culturally rich state, the two regions of the valley are being divided systematically using sentiments, ideology and even development as tools for secession. The crises are being manufactured for it to become a hostile place where the politics naturally demands to be cruel and bitter.

Over the years in absence of conscience shown by the government in not surrendering to the compulsions of coalition politics both the BJP and the Congress have to their credit the polarisation of this region and victimization of minorities. The seeds of hate have been sown at their own hands to establish a shadow front to distance Jammu from Kashmir. Confining to the present order of the day, BJP’s political vendetta touches a new low where they thrive on the majority of support from even the members of civil society and other national parties in massively communalizing Jammu.

The tone, tenor, and cadence of all political parties remain the same, as BJP writ runs in Jammu. From denying Muslim Civil Services officers any space on the ground to intimidating a Kashmiri Minister, everything is fair in this part of the state. No reverence to Kashmir valley, it only seems to be a place forcibly existing on the map of ‘their’ state.

The civil and police administration feel disempowered to the core to surrender to these overly powerful rogue elements forestalling merit, justice, and reasonability. The Ministers here speak tough, with no compassion or evaluating ramifications of their actions on the political turf in Kashmir. Even the mutual understanding of having an alliance with a Kashmir centric party fails to restrain them from holding their rigid and venomous slant.

The foundation of these criminalized political ideologies rests not on development but on marginalizing the sizeable handful Muslim population belonging to the backward and tribal class. Murdering them in broad daylight is not possible, therefore persecuting them is the only choice. From the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly to many self proclaimed leaders, everyone unscrupulously indulges in a hate campaign. The Union Defense Minister visiting the unfortunate Sunjwan attack victims hints at neighboring local Muslim population to be the cause of the attack, leaving them deeply unsecured and prone to vulnerability of communal elements. Another local leader and Union Minister urges to hand over the investigation of a minor’s rape case to CBI after their own activist is implicated.

The police is complimented for an outstanding performance in killing militants, but its credentials are questioned when it doesn’t suit their interest. Most interestingly a National General Secretary of the BJP whose political fodder lies in insulting Kashmir makes frequent appearances with his unsolicited and unwarranted remarks , this time discrediting the chair of an elected Chief Minister. The suburban districts of Kathua and Resai face odds where the Muslim population is scattered, not allowed settling a community.

This is a systematic approach to ensure their ouster from representations in Panchayat let alone Assembly or Parliament. Subjected to years of tormented abuse, the ethos of constitutionalism, justice, democracy mean nothing for these politically charged forces. They find it convenient to brand the elected Chief Minister as anti-national when she talks of peace from the floor of the house but celebrate the leader who stages street protests in favor of demand of release of rape accused with the National Flag in his hand.

Traces of religion and political affinity are being sought in the most brutal and heinous of the crimes. To find political fodder, there are right-wing spawned ideologies to take exceptions whenever the mainstream Kashmir leadership talks of a resolution through talks. Even the issue of Rohingya in Jammu, a matter already in the notice of the apex court of the country, is dealt on religion lines alone. In all this, the leadership of Jammu is not to be blamed as much as the people of Kashmir who failed to inspire a singular mandate of strength and an unequivocal voice rising above political interests, that would come to the rescue of minorities in Jammu.

Tail Piece: The issue is less about the nature of politics and more about our collective conscience. The alliance, which was stitched to maintain a regional balance and calm the tempers of communal fanatics, may be durable but it has not done justice with the persecuted minorities in Jammu, like the governments before.

—Courtesy: GK