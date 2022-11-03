Ensure peace during Islamabad sit-in: IHC directs PTI

Islamabad: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday directed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to ensure maintaining peace regardless of whatever place they get permission to hold the sit-ins.

Justice Aamer Farooq of the IHC made the observations during the hearing of a petition filed by the PTI against the government for not issuing PTI a no-objection certificate (NOC) for its sit-in in Islamabad.

PTI’s Ali Nawaz Awan approached the IHC on October 31, seeking the government’s permission in addition to providing security to marchers when the party culminates its long march in Islamabad.

Starting from Lahore’s Liberty Chowk on October 28, the Imran Khan-led long march of the PTI reached Wazirabad on day 7.

On Wednesday, the IHC had issued notices to the federal capital’s administration for not issuing PTI a NOC for its sit-in, directing them to appear before it today.

Today, Islamabad Advocate General Barrister Jahangir Jadoon and Islamabad’s Deputy Commissioner appeared in the court.

During the hearing, Jahangir read Imran Khan’s response submitted to the Supreme Court regarding the PTI’s long march of May 25, 2022. He maintained that losses occurred in PTI’s previous long march, while policemen were injured.

He also said that the PTI was seeking permission to hold the rally at the same spot they had asked for in the previous march.

“They [PTI] have always violated the terms and conditions that’s why we don’t trust them. The PTI leadership refused to admit the assurance by two senior lawyers,” Jadoon said, informing the court that PTI can hold the rally at T-chowk if they want.

SC gives Imran chance to explain flouting of court orders

Meanwhile, PTI lawyer Babar Awan maintained that Ali Awan had filed this plea, so he was responsible for it.

Justice Aamer Farooq directed the PTI to ensure that peace and security will be maintained regardless of the place allotted for the rally and make sure that the roads are not blocked to cause inconvenience to the people.

“Holding protest is your right but the citizen’s rights should also be taken care of,” Justice Farooq remarked.

The IHC later reserved the verdict after hearing the arguments from the parties in the case.