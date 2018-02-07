Ensure foolproof security for Chinese

IN an unfortunate incident a Chinese national, Managing Director of a shipping firm, was killed on Monday in Karachi after being shot in the head by unidentified gunmen in what police termed as a targeted attack. The incident comes nearly two months after China warned its citizens in Pakistan to be on alert after receiving intelligence reports about possible attacks targeting Chinese.

There is no denying the fact that enemies of Pakistan are using every tactic including killing and kidnapping of Chinese nationals to undermine and sabotage multi-billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project (CPEC). Thousands of Chinese workers are currently employed in development of about $60 billion worth of infrastructure projects under Beijing’s ‘Belt and Road’ initiative. For the security of Chinese nationals, our authorities had established a special security division along with special police forces raised by the provinces something which was also appreciated by Beijing but given the sordid plots of the enemy which according to recent reports has sent four hundred Muslim youngsters to Afghanistan for receiving training to be able to carry out attacks on the CPEC installations including bridges at Karakoram Highway and other important points on the CPEC route, it has become all the more important to ensure infallible security cover for the Chinese with the cooperation of intelligence agencies. As regards killing of Chinese national in Karachi, no effort should be spared to bring the culprits to book at the earliest. Their arrest will also help unearth and bust the whole network which is working to harm the mega project. Similarly, the authorities also need to step up efforts for early recovery of the Chinese engineer abducted a few months back from Kahuta. Chinese are here in Pakistan as guests of the country and are engaged in projects and programmes that have direct bearing on progress and welfare of the people. Therefore, it is our duty to ensure their security at all costs. Intelligence agencies must coordinate to pre-empt such attacks and ensure foolproof security to our Chinese friends.

