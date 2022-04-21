Ensure fool-proof security to Imran Khan, PM directs Interior Division

Islamabad: Following the news emerging about the possible threat to the life of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday directed Interior Division to ensure the provision of fool-proof security to Imran Khan.

In this regard, a tweet was made by the Prime Minister’s Office’s official Twitter handle.

“PM Shehbaz Sharif has directed Interior Division to take [effective] & immediate steps for provision of fool-proof security to ex-premier Imran Khan,” the tweet read.

PM Shehbaz Sharif has directed Interior Division to take effecitive & immediate steps for provision of fool-proof security to ex-premier Imran Khan. He further said that peaceful public meetings are part of democracy & instructed that no hurdle should be created in this regard. — Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) April 21, 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also instructed relevant authorities to not create any hurdle in peaceful public meetings, saying they “are part of democracy.”

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also directed Minister for Interior Rana Sanauallah Khan to personally monitor the security arrangements.

The Interior Minister, in line with the directives of the Prime Minister, sent emergency letters to Home Secretaries of all four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Chief Commissioner and Inspector General of Islamabad Police to ensure strict security of Imran Khan.