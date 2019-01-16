Enrollments under Digiskills Programme reach 81,119

Islamabad

Around 81,119 persons are being imparted training under a phased-wise Digiskills Programme, launched to train one million youth, freelancers, etc to provide opportunity to gain marketable digital skills.

The current training enrollments are around 81,119. The on-going programme of Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications is also aimed at training youth with knowledge, skills, tools & techniques necessary to seize opportunities available internationally on online market places as well as locally to earn a decent living.

Official sources while highlighting steps being taken by the government to uplift industry on Wednesday said Taskforce on IT & Telecom has been constituted to suggest specific interventions in policies and regulations while committee have been constituted to finalize recommendations to Federal Cabinet for renewal of Cellular Mobile Licenses.

Moreover, the sources said Device Identification, Registration & Blocking System (DIRBS) has been introduced by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to curtail counterfeit mobile market and discourage mobile theft.

All stakeholders have been facilitated in revision of policies, to enable import of used mobile phones and prevention of smuggling.

Formulation of Spectrum Plan and central procurement plan for entire Federal Government’s e-readiness in terms of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) infrastructure, a key element for digitization are also underway.

Similarly, the sources said the unserved and underserved areas of the country are being provided state-of-the-art telecommunication and broadband services (2G/3G) through Universal Service Fund (USF).

Additional underserved areas, identified by the Ministry have been recently approved by Federal Cabinet for provision of Next Generation Mobile Services.

Another initiative is ICT for Girls which is an endeavor to spur socio-economic uplift by enhancing employability potential of girls in Pakistan. This project will help in making over 110,000 girl students “Computer Literate” studying in Islamabad’s schools and bringing them at part with students elsewhere in the world.

Also, 144 Women Empowerment Centers have been provided with ICT Model Labs.

Through this program over 5,000 girls will be trained annually at state-of-the-art computer labs under coaching and training programme of Microsoft. Over 10,000 girls have benefitted from this program so far. —APP

Share on: WhatsApp