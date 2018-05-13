Enrollment, retention driver begins in Sindh

Our Correspondent

Shikarpur

A seminar titled ‘Sindh enrollment and retention drive 2018’ was organized by Reform Support Unit (RSU) Shikarpur with collaboration of District Elementary, Secondary and Higher Secondary Education officer regarding enrollment and retention, held at Government High School No. 2, here on Saturday.

Naveed Alam Abro, the District Education Officer (DEO) Elementary, Secondary and Higher Secondary Officer was chief guest while Rashid Shah, the present Government Secondary School Teachers Association (GSTA) Shikarpur, Azhar Kazi, Regional Officer Sindh Education Sector, and Ali Hassan Mahar, belongs to Reading Project Shikarpur were honorable guests.

Speaking on the occasion, Naveed Alam Abro, the DEO Shikarpur, highlighted the importance of education and said that education is third eye of human and every child has right to get education and education for all must be implemented without any further ado adding he gave their suggestions and ensured the teachers that he would play their part to resolve all the outstanding problems of Shikarpur district for the welfare of the people of Shikarpur.

Nadeem Ahmed Shaikh, the in-charge RSU Shikarpur, Rashid Shah, Ali Hassan Mahar, Azhar Kazi and other speakers gave details through presentation and said that according to a survey 5492 students reach in Grade X from 23,335, which were enrolled in Grade first it mean 76 per cent children gradually left the classes during 10 years.

They urged upon the teachers to find out reasons why a large number of students during ten year left the classes despite government has committed to provide basic facilities including free text books, no admission fees, girls stipend, no enrollment, admission and examination fees besides Education Department Sindh has announced 100,000 would be paid to per student who would get A-1 position in Matric and Inter from government schools and colleges.