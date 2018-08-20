Enrollment and retention drive 2018 Phase-II launched

Our Correspondent

Shikarpur

The School Education and Literacy Department launched ‘Sindh Enrollment and Retention Drive 2018 Phase-II’. Ms Aalia Shahid, the School Education & Literacy Departments [SELD] Secretary was chief guest while Hussain Soomro, the Chief of Reform Support Unit [RSU], Dr Fouzia Khan, Head of Curriculum Wing and Ms Cristina Brugiolo, Chief of UNICEF Sindh were honorable guests in a program held in Karachi.

Speakers delivered their speeches and highlighted the importance of Sindh Enrollment and Retention Drive Phase-1 and said it was launched on 30th April, 2018 at provincial, regional and district level. The drive comprised of enrollment walks, radio campaign and door to door awareness. As a result of which total new enrollment reported by 68.96% schools is 490,163 children; Boys 305,261 (62%) & Girls 184,902 (38%).

Enrollment reporting from 13,610 schools is in process and it is assumed that approx. 280,000 new enrollments will be reported and total enrollment will reach to 770,163 students; which is approx. 20,000 children increase against the last year enrollment. The second phase, for successful implementation of Sindh Enrollment and Retention Drive 2018 an action plan is developed where SOP is given to head teachers. School/village level plans by Head Teachers and SMC members for enrollment of 100 per cent out of school children inclusive of social mobilization, door to door visits, enrollment walks, announcements through mosques and display & distribution of IEC material has been prepared.

Share on: WhatsApp