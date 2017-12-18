Enrique wins ITF tennis

Islamabad

Second seed Spaniard Enrique Lopez-Pererz stunned top seed Ivan Nedelko from Russia in the men’s singles final of the Begum Kulsum ITF Futures Tennis Tourna-ment, 2017 here at Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Complex on Sunday.

Enrique Lopez-Perez (ESP) beat Ivan Nedelko (RUS): 7-6 (1), 6-1.

In the Doubles event final, Pakistani pair of Aqeel Khan and Shahzad Khan beat Anton Chekhov (RUS), Alexandr Lebedyn (UKR): 7-6 (5), 3-6, 10-6. Governor KPK Zafar Iqbal Jhagra, Minister Inter-Provincial Coordination Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, President PTF Salim Saifullah Khan, Am-bassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan Ali Alizada, Dr. Akhtar Nawaz Ganjeera DG Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), diplomats and high profile dignitaries wit-nessed the matches and expressed their pleasure at the exciting games of Tennis being played in Is-lamabad.

The president PTF congratulated the winners of the finals and thanked the ITF, government for their support. He also commended the PTF Management and staff for their untiring efforts to make the event successful. —APP