Enough wheat stocks available in GB

Director Civil Supply Gilgit Baltistan Ikramullah on Monday dispelled the impression about scarcity of wheat, saying there was no shortage of wheat in any district of the area and supply of the commodity was continuing smoothly.

Talking to media, wheat depots had been set up at various places at districts of the Gilgit Baltisan and supply to those points was in progress unhindered, adding directives had been issued to seal those floor mills which had been involved in smuggling of floor or wheat hoarding for creating artificial shortage of the commodity in the area.

He said that special teams had been constituted to raid such unscrupulous business elements and ensure commodities of life at affordable level to the people of the area.

He said that it has been ensured to display complete information about available stock of the wheat and its distribution and total population strengthen at specific places at wheat supply offices, godowns, floor dealers at all districts of the area.

He said that comprehensive monitoring mechanism had also been put in place and contact numbers had been published on those to list and people may covey their complaints or reservation of any kind in this regard so that the entire process may be pursued in a transparent manner. He said that raids were being conducted on elements of the wheat mafia active in the area, adding no leniency would be shown to those who were found in sort of corruption in this regard.—APP