Enough is enough, Ahsan Iqbal tells CJP

Says CJP does not possess right to abuse openly; Approval of budget is mandate of NA, not NEC

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Interior Minister, Ahsan Iqbal, on Wednesday strongly denounced accusations of misusing his authority by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar.

“Look, the chief justice can sit on the bench and say Ahsan Iqbal got a vice chancellor appointed,” thundered Iqbal. “Mr Chief Justice have a heart. When you are disrespected, we are also disrespected.”

“You have no right to name-call people. You must issue me [a] charge sheet. If you have evidence, produce it before me but enough is enough.”

He continued saying that the CJP must quit insulting everyone and he does not possess the right to abuse openly. Iqbal requested the CJP to have a big heart and not get agitated by minuscule issues.

Iqbal shared that CJP Nisar alleged that the minister was involved in certain appointments and if there’s evidence the CJP must issue a charge sheet against him.

“The CJP has no right to mock and insult us. Enough is enough,” Iqbal stated. Ahsan Iqbal said the civilian government has equal dignity and self-respect as any judge or army official.

Iqbal urged all national institutions to work together to make Pakistan an Asian tiger. “All national institutions should work in solidarity to make Pakistan an Asian tiger,” Iqbal said while speaking at a seminar, CPEC Five Years: A Story of Success and Opportunities,here on Wednesday.

The interior minister upheld, “We did not come into power for a personal agenda but to serve people and have developed Pakistan. We love Pakistan as much as anyone else.”

“If you cannot appreciate the government’s performance then do not taunt it on a daily basis either,” he added.

“Now that we have reached our destination, some people have turned up with a pickaxe to destroy our garden,” he added. “But we will protect what we have sowed.”

“We will not allow Pakistan’s progress to crash-land,” the interior minister asserted. He further said the government has also launched the Productivity, Quality and Innovation initiative to make Pakistan globally competitive.

Addressing the seminar the interior minister wondered if politicians in Pakistan are worse than their Indian and Bangladeshi counterparts. He said there is a rise in the formation of ‘patriot groups’ in Balochistan and South Punjab. The minister said he is committed to the cause of making Pakistan rise and one has to understand that politicians also have self-respect and dignity just as much as any army official or any judge.

Ahsan Iqbal said Pakistan dropped two catches as far as economic progress was concerned. He said the country’s success story was cut short in the 1960s, while the economic reforms were cut short during the 1990s.

Ahsan further said everyone is willing to think of investing in CPEC globally. He added saying the US and Europe are rather keen to invest in CPEC. He also said that Gwadar’s master plan will trump the plan that was set for Hong Kong.

He said that the top judge should substantiate his claims regarding his involvement in the appointment of Chancellor of Lahore College for Woman University Dr Uzma Qureshi.

It merits mentioning that the chief justice had suspended the Chancellor of Lahore College for Woman University Dr Uzma Qureshi on Sunday.

During the hearing, the VC clarified that Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal had no role in her appointment after the chief justice remarked that they are aware of Iqbal’s role in the matter.

Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal said the development budget was a part of Finance Bill and was approved by National Assembly while according to the constitution of Pakistan, National Economic Council had only a consultative role in this regard.

He said the federal government could not present a budget for only one quarter of the year as per demand of the chief ministers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Balochistan. In a statement issued here, Ahsan Iqbal was of the view that after the 18th amendment, the main focus of federal development budget had been on the national infrastructure.

He said usually special funds were allocated for under developed provinces and the present government had allocated record funds for Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Ahsan Iqbal termed the move of the three chief ministers walkout from as politically motivated and said that they were demanding three-month budget and inclusion of new schemes, but the federal government could not present the revenue and expenditure details on three-month basis.

The federal minister said the provinces can present three-month budget because they are supposed to make expenditures after receiving revenue from the Centre, but the federal government would have to collect taxes, so it’s not possible.

“The NEC is the recommending body and approval of development programme is part of the Finance Bill to be approved by the National Assembly,” Iqbal added.