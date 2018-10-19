Enhancing trade, economic ties with Spain need of hour: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD : Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs, Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that enhancing bilateral trade, economic ties and greater people to people contacts between Pakistan and Spain is need of the hour and in larger interest of both countries.

The Foreign Minister stated this while talking to Ambassador Carlos Morales of Spain, who paid a farewell call on him at the Foreign Office on Friday.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi appreciated the efforts of the Ambassador for promoting Pakistan-Spain bilateral relations during his tenure in Pakistan.

The Spanish Ambassador reciprocated his government’s desire to further enhance cooperation between the two countries in all areas of mutual interest.

Carlos Morales, in particular, emphasized on greater cooperation in the field of tourism.

The Foreign Minister wished the Ambassador success in his future assignment.

