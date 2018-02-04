Enhanced Sino-Pak cultural ties to reinforce bond of friendship: Marriyum

Islamabad

Enhanced Sino-Pak ties in the realm of culture and information would further reinforce heart to heart bond between the people of two iron brothers.

Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage (IBNH&LH) said this in her statement while leaving for Peoples Republic of China on a five-day official visit (February 3-8) on the invitation of Lu Shugang, Minister of Culture of China, here Saturday.

She said that the CPEC would not only be a source of economic and infrastructural development but would also open new avenues of collaboration in the arena of art, culture and heritage.

Terming the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CEPC) a route of peace and prosperity, Marriyum said that history of the world was replete with events where alliances were built primarily to contain other powers, to conquer other territories or for the sake of self-defence. The Pak-China partnership under the CPEC was unique in the sense that it was meant to bring the fruits of development, opportunities of employment and provision of basic amenities not only for the people of China and Pakistan but also for the entire region and beyond, she stressed.

Apart from solidifying regional connect, the CPEC would also boost tourism and establish cultural linkage through One Belt One Road (OBOR) initiative, which was imperative to bring people of both nations more closer to each other, Marriyum said.

She said that the One Belt One Road initiative would not only bound the two countries in eternal partnership for shared economic progress of the whole region but would also strengthen heritage which was its one of the most important components.— APP