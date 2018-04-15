Enhanced-range Babur cruise missile tested

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Pakistan on Saturday conducted a successful test of an enhanced range version of the indigenously developed Babur Cruise Missile, Babur Weapon System-1 (B) incorporated with advanced aerodynamics and avionics that can strike targets both at land and sea with high accuracy, at a range of 700 kilometers.

It is a low flying, terrain hugging missile, which also carries certain stealth features and is capable of carrying various types of warheads.

The Babur Weapon System-1 (B) is equipped with state of the art navigational technologies of Terrain Contour Matching (TERCOM) and all time Digital Scene Matching and Area Co-relation (DSMAC) which enables it to engage various type of targets with pinpoint accuracy even in the absence of GPS navigation, thus making it an important force multiplier for Pakistan’s strategic deterrence.

The missile launching was witnessed by Director General, Strategic Plans Division, Chairman NESCOM, senior officers from Strategic Plans Division, Strategic Forces, scientists and engineers of strategic organizations. Chairman JCS Committee and Services Chiefs congratulated the scientists and engineers of NESCOM and NDC. The President and Prime Minister of Pakistan have conveyed their appreciations to scientists and engineers on successful conduct of missile test.