Enhanced interaction between Pak-Turkish intellectuals to further strengthen ties: President

ISLAMABAD :President Mamnoon Hussain Friday said enhanced interaction between the intellectuals of Pakistan and Turkey provided opportunities of a new linguistic contact between Central Asia and ECO countries, which would help in getting maximum benefits from the modern silk route, and achieving peace and stability in the region. The president expressed these views while inaugurating a pictorial exhibition organized here by Yunus Emre Institute of Turkey. Turkish Ambassador in Pakistan Ahsan Mustafa Yurdakul, Dr. Khalil Toqar, and renowned intellectual Farooq Adil also addressed the ceremony, which was attended by a large number of people, including diplomats and intellectuals. The president said the warm and brotherly relations between Pakistan and Turkey were rooted in common history and the unending love between the people of two countries. He recalled the difficult Turkish era when the Muslims gave huge sacrifices for the survival of Khilafat-e-Usmania, adding, even the women donated their ornaments for this cause. The president said he was happy to note that Turkish people were fully abreast with the history and were transferring the facts to the new generation. He said like the Turkish children, Pakistani youth were also fully cognizant of history, particularly the courageous cooperation of Khilafat-e-Islamia and independence-loving leaders like Sher-e-Masoor Tipu Sultan Shaheed and others for saving the subcontinent from foreign occupation. The president said such exhibitions showed the love and affection at bilateral front and hoped that those relations would further strengthen with the passage of time. He said the establishment of a cultural center and institute named after the renowned poet Yunus Emre in Pakistan had started a new era of Pak-Turkish literary and cultural relations. The continuous visits of Turkish poets, writers and intellectuals to Pakistan would further strengthen the ties, he added.

Orignally published by APP