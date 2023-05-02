Enhance wages

IN his message on the occasion of World Labour Day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif whilst highlighting the pivotal role the workers play in economic development stated that the present government is committed to improving the working and living conditions of workers and supplementing their welfare through the provision of better housing, education facilities and health cover for them and their families.

While the words expressed by the Prime Minister for the workers are really welcoming, the fact is that such statements are made every year but nothing is done practically to improve the lot of workers. Rather with each passing year, their problems are further multiplying. PM Shehbaz Sharif has a track record of delivering on his commitments and we expect that he will translate his words regarding the wellbeing of workers into tangible action. We understand that the country, at present, is passing through difficult situation but it must be understood that as also stated by FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari that the country’s prosperity is linked with the prosperity of workers which are the real backbone of economy and by bringing improvement in their life, the matters can be taken towards improvement on the economic front. In his Labour Day message, PM Shehbaz Sharif also alluded to the increase made by him in the minimum wage from 17500 to 25000 rupees. Indeed the very step was acknowledged by the workers very positively but over the last one year, the commodity prices have substantially gone up and in the current circumstances, there is a dire need to further enhance the minimum wage to at least forty thousand rupees and then also ensure its implementation both in public and private sectors. The unprecedented inflationary trend has impacted the fixed income groups the most by squeezing their purchasing power. The situation has reached the level where the car owners have been compelled to go back to motorcycles as petrol prices have gone beyond their reach. As the government is about to present the next fiscal year’s budget in a matter of a month’s time, we will suggest it to enhance the salaries of public sector departments keeping in view the current price hike so that they could also heave a sigh of relief.