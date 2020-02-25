Engro wins UNGC sustainability award

Staff Reporter

Karachi

In recognition of promoting UNGC Principles and Sustainable Development Goals, Engro Corporation has won the first prize for “Living the UN Global Compact Business Sustainability Award 2019? in the Large National Category, for the second year in a row.

The award was presented at the Business Sustainability Moot and Living the Global Compact Best Practices Sustainability Award ceremony, organized by Global Compact Network Pakistan.

The Award signifies Engro’s continued commitment towards UNGC principles in the areas of governance, human rights, labour rights, environment, and anti-corruption.

Through its CSR arm of Engro Foundation, the Company has adopted an inclusive business model approach that targets low-income communities where its businesses are based.