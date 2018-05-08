Engro wins Golden Quality Certificate RFC

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Royal Friesland Campina (RFC) – the parent company of Engro Foods Limited (EFL), awarded the Sukkur plant the ‘Golden Quality Certificate’. The Golden Quality Certificate is awarded to production facilities and organizations which complete 365 days without a quality incident.

Engro Foods Limited ensures strict compliance with national and international standards of quality at all their production sites. The best-practices adopted by the team were recognized through this accolade from the parent company, Royal Friesland Campina – a global leader in the dairy industry. The food-safety and quality-control systems being followed at the plant were given a high score of 93 percent.

Chief Corporate & Regulatory Affairs Director of Engro Foods Limited – Naveed Saeed said, ‘We pursue continuous improvements in the quality and safety standards, in accordance with the global benchmarks in the industry. Engro Foods Limited strongly believes in safeguarding the health of its consumers and the public at large. Winning this Golden Quality Certificate is an acknowledgement of the consistent efforts put in by every team member, and another feather in the cap of Engro Foods. We are committed to living up to this new stature, over the coming years, through a company-wide pledge for quality assurance.’

Engro Foods believes in sustainable growth and social-responsibility, in every endeavour, while giving top priority to safety, quality and innovation, at every phase of production and operations. Being the market leader, the company strives to set the bar higher, for the Pakistani industry, to nurture more competitiveness at national and international levels.

An elegant ceremony was held in Sukkur, where RFC’s Regional Director, Supply Chain – Cathy Mu presented the Golden Quality Certificate to Engro Foods Ltd., on behalf of the Chief Executive Officer of RFC – Hein Schumacher. The prestigious certificate was received by the Technical Director – Imran Ahmed, Corporate Quality Assurance Manager – Adnan Ishtiaq and General Manager Manufacturing – Aamir Muneer who represented Engro Foods Limited during the ceremony.