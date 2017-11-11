Engro, Royal Vopak celebrate two decades of shared development for Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Engro Vopak Terminal Limited – a joint venture of Engro & Royal Vopak of Netherlands – celebrated twenty years of operations in Pakistan. At the occasion the Engro Vopak terminal was graced by a visit of senior delegates from Royal Vopak comprising Eelco Hoekstra – Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of Royal Vopak and other members of the leadership team.

This was followed by lunch at the Engro Corporation headquarters where the visitors were given a broad-spectrum overview of Pakistan’s economy with discussions on avenues of mutual growth. Subsequently, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Engro Corporation and Royal Vopak to explore potential growth opportunities, within Pakistan and abroad, in industries including LNG, chemical storage, and terminal operations amongst others.

Speaking at the occasion Ghias Khan, President & CEO of Engro Corporation, said, “We first partnered with Royal Vopak in 1997 and established Pakistan’s first integrated and only cryogenic facility that soon had the distinction of handling two-thirds of all liquid/gaseous imports into Pakistan. Today marks two decades of mutual growth and value creation for Pakistan; and underlines our commitment to continuing our tradition of enhancing shared value for a broad category of stakeholders.”

Engro – regarded as one of the largest conglomerates operating in Pakistan – has deep domain expertise in verticals ranging from fertilizer, energy, petrochemicals, terminal operations, foods.