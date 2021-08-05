Engro Powergen Thar’ wins ‘Top Plant’ award

Observer Report Karachi

Engro Powergen Thar Limited (EPTL) power plant has been declared as one of the ‘World’s Top Coal Plants’ (coal-fired category) by the prestigious forum of ‘POWER Magazine’ an integrated energy vertical being published from North-America, since 1882.

The EPTL plant, a 660 MW power plant in Thar Block II, has won this international accolade and recognition for adopting global best-practices and meticulous mitigation processes.

The EPTL power plant was evaluated amongst 40+ coal power plants from across the world and was declared as a Top Coal Plant.

The pioneering coal-fired power-plant – and the first plant in the country to run on indigenous Thar coal – has cutting-edge technology, as it has gained critical importance for accelerating the progress of the region of Thar and positively impacted whole of Pakistan.

With a 90% utilization factor, the plant has remained fully functional and available since its commissioning in July 2019 with a net electrical dispatch of approximately 8.5 TwH”.