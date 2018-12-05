Engro Polymer signs agreement with TWF for safe drinking water

Staff Reporter

Engro Polymer has signed an agreement with The Water Foundation with an aim to provide safe drinking water to the community residents of Gaghar Phattak, Bin Qasim Town, Karachi. Under the agreement five water purification/filtration plants will be established and operated by The Water Foundation which shall be funded by Engro Polymer and Chemicals Limited. The agreement was signed by Mr. Imran Anwer, CEO & President – Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited and Mr. Iqbal Adamjee, Chairman – The Water Foundation. This initiative is another step by Engro Polymers to serve the communities as company recently also signed agreements with TCF to establish two new schools and an agreement with Sina Health, Education & Welfare Trust to setup a primary healthcare unit in the vicinity.

By taking this preventive measure to improve the health conditions of residents of the communities in Gaghar Phattak, Bin Qasim Town, Karachi, the company has decided to setup these water purification/filtration plants. This will provide safe drinking water to the residents to help avoid several water borne diseases. These water purification/filtration plants will be established in different villages of Gaghar Phattak where company is also setting up two new schools with TCF and also one primary healthcare unit with Sina Health, Education & Welfare Trust said, Rao Mubeen Ahmed, Head of Public Affairs & CSR of the company. He further added that these plants will be providing safe drinking water to more than 6,000 households per day.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Imran Anwar, CEO, Engro Polymer & Chemicals said: “Education, Health & Safe Drinking water is the basic need of these communities and the company is committed to perform its part towards its CSR initiatives. He also added that only a healthy and educated society can bring a positive change. We, at Engro, feel it is also our responsibility to provide our adjoining communities the opportunities to improve and change in this regard.

Mr. Iqbal Adamjee, Chairman – The Water Foundation said, Engro Polymer is taking good initiatives to improve the living and health conditions of needy communities and The Water Foundation will help them to provide safe drinking water to the community residents in a professional manner.

