Engro Polymer Pavilion displays innovative PVC based products at ABAD International Expo

Islamabad

Engro Polymers and Chemicals Limited (PSX: EPCL) recently sponsored and took part in one of Pakistan’s most prominent trade exhibitions, the Abad International Expo 2018 which took place from the 4th to the 6th of May 2018 at the Pak-China Friendship Centre in Islamabad.

PCL being one of the leading sponsors of the major event, had a dedicated area the ‘Engro Polymer Pavilion’ at the expo in which they displayed diverse line of innovative PVC convertors (EPCL Customers) products such as pipes & fittings, foam boards, wall panels, garden hoses, doors & windows, ducts, PVC tapes, PVC floorings & PVC roofing tiles.

At the Engro Polymer Pavilion consumers were provided with comprehensive information about innovative PVC based products.

Speaking about Engro Pavilion, CEO Engro Polymers & Chemicals Ltd., Mr. Imran Anwar said that, “We at Engro Polymers feel proud to be a part of the ABAD International Expo again and will continue to collaborate on platforms like these to project a forward moving and positive image of Pakistan in domestic and international markets.”

He further expressed his enthusiasm and said that, “Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited is actively involved in ensuring the growth and sustainability of the domestic PVC industry, along with providing support through provision of quality products and technical services.”

The ABAD International Expo is a remarkable platform organized by the Association of Builders and Developers Pakistan, which attracted thousands from the public including trade visitors who were keen on meeting with suppliers and manufacturers of building materials.

Pakistan’s only leading manufacturer of PVC resin, Engro Polymers & Chemicals Limited continues to make leaps in ChlorVinyl industry with its robust sales and uncompromising product quality make them an unbeatable choice amongst consumers.—Agemcies