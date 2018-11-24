Engro Polymer, Chemicals co-host first CCPS regional meeting

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Engro Polymer and Chemicals (EPCL) co-hosted the 1st CCPS (Center for Chemical Process Safety) Regional Meeting in Pakistan. Over 40 companies and educational institutions from all over the nation graced the meeting with their presence. The conference also hosted organizations from Germany, Japan, USA and South Africa. The forum was formally kicked off by Mr. Shakeel Kadri, Executive Director CCPS, by stressing on the significance of process safety in the chemical industry all around the globe.

Imran Anwer, CEO, Engro Polymer and Chemicals, spoke about the need of training people and ensuring that management starts focusing equally more on process safety alongside personnel safety. He stressed the need for auditing systems at a defined frequency and benchmarking our systems with the best in the business. Mr. Shakeel Kadri then presented Mr. Imran Anwer with a memento for co-hosting the first CCPS conference in Pakistan.

Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited (EPCL) is the only fully integrated Chlor-Vinyl chemical complex in Pakistan. It is a subsidiary of Engro Corporation, involved in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of quality Chlor-Vinyl allied products and PVC under brand name ‘SABZ’. EPCL is also the sole manufacturer of PVC resin in Pakistan. The Company is actively involved in ensuring the sustainability of the domestic PVC industry, along with providing support through provision of quality products and technical services.

Multiple personnel from corporations nationwide contributed their knowledge by highlighting their efforts towards Process Safety. Previous catastrophic industrial disasters were discussed, and preventive methods were identified.

Participants stressed that any compromise on process safety can wipe out business lines from existence. The conference has been setup to raise awareness among industrial experts and help them reach, what we call, ‘WORLD CLASS SAFETY’.

The forum concluded that it is imperative for the academia in Pakistan to introduce courses on process safety at universities and the chemical industry should play its role in making that happen.

