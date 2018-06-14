Engro Foods spreading nutritional awareness session

Staff Reporter

Karachi

In line with the sustainability efforts to develop awareness building for consumption of safe and healthy milk, Engro Foods Limited conducted knowledge building session with the students of College of Veterinary & Animal Sciences, Jhang.

It is one of EFL’s initiative to help disseminate the right information to the upcoming nutrition experts and food technologists of our country. Engro Foods Limited is a key player in Pakistan’s dairy industry and emphasizes on the importance of developing cognizance between the masses to consume safe and healthy milk for their daily nourishment.

Dr. Ghulam Ahmed, Field Operations Manager Engro Foods Limited conducted the session to build awareness about UHT milk, Engro Foods supply chain process and the contributions of EFL’s Agri Services team. Engro Foods Agri teams are continuously working towards disseminating technical awareness in dairy farmers for production of good quality milk and increasing their milk yield to uplift the dairy sector of Pakistan. He briefed the audience about the factors that affect milk composition, current status of global dairy industry, milk production in Pakistan and per capita requirement for consumption of milk.

The students were also educated about the crucial role of technical knowledge to be provided to dairy farmers for ensuring production of good quality milk. The UHT process adopted by EFL to ensure that the raw milk becomes safe and healthy for human consumption. This informative session allowed the students to gain knowledge from one of the leading dairy companies in the Pakistan.

On the occasion, Dr. Ahmed, said ‘The students of CVAS are the future food scientists and food technologists of Pakistan. It is important that they are updated with the latest trends in the Dairy industry. Along with knowing the nutritional importance of safe and healthy milk consumption, it is imperative to set the dairy industry in right direction for Pakistan.’