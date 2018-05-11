Engro Foods participates in Dutch Festivities of Kings Day celebrations

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Engro Foods Limited attracted investment from a Dutch Dairy giant called Royal Friesland Campina, the 6th largest dairy company in the world. To celebrate the Dutch festivities in Pakistan Engro Foods Limited actively participated in the King’s Day’ celebrations, hosted by the Netherland’s Ambassador in Pakistan – Mrs Ardi Stoios Braken, at Serene Hotel in Islamabad. Dutch companies have invested generously in Pakistan’s economy and Netherland as a country has played its role to strengthen bilateral trade relations. The investment made by Royal Friesland Campina into Engro Foods Limited has made it a 51 percent shareholder of Pakistan’s 2nd largest dairy company. Hence, Engro Foods played its role in celebrating the cultural heritage of RFC in Pakistan. Chief Corporate & Regulatory Affairs Director, Naveed Saeed said, “Being a subsidiary of the Dutch Dairy giant in the global industry – Royal Friesland Campina, we are proud to nurture and promote the rich heritage of Netherlands.