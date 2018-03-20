Engro Foods-Greenland Zone sign MoU to revolutionize dairy sector

Commerce Reporter

Islamabad

Engro Foods Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Greenland Zone a progressive provider of farm machinery and financial assistance for the agricultural sector.

The objective of this collaboration is to enhance the productivity of dairy farms, by facilitating the acquisition of modern farm machinery and equipment, while imparting valuable training to the farmers for capacity-building.

Deployment of modern technology promises to be a game-changer for Pakistan’s traditional farming sector. This will ensure the production and distribution of quality milk for the masses, while increasing the profitability and prosperity of the agricultural sector too.

This alliance enables Engro Foods and Greenland Zone to empower the local farmers, by guiding them towards farm-mechanization which will in turn lead to an increase in quality and quantity of diary production. Thus, the two organizations have pledged to nurture a healthy and prosperous society.

Engro will provide consultancy and deeper insights after evaluating the farmers’ technological needs. They will then recommend the right machinery needed for higher profitability for the farmers. Greenland Zone will then facilitate the acquisition, installation, training and maintenance of the recommended equipment.

On this occasion Director Agri Business at Engro Foods Syed Saud Pasha said; “This initiative will revolutionize the performance of Pakistan’s dairy livestock sector. It will provide a resourceful forum to inspire the farmers to adopt modern technology and reach greater prosperity.

Engro Foods has always been the driving force behind modernization of the farming industry. It has entered into numerous alliances to engage dairy producers located in all regions of the country.

This strategy has been driven with the aim of enabling an ecofriendly diary industry.”

This alliance is in line with the international initiative called ‘Global Dairy Development’ which is also being launched in Pakistan this year. The global initiative will give momentum to sustainable development of progressive dairy farming in the country.

Engro Foods Limited, a subsidiary of Dutch based dairy cooperative, Royal Friesland Campina which owns controlling shares of Engro Foods Limited, is a public listed company incorporated under the Companies Ordinance, 1984, with shares quoted on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

The principal activity of the Company is to manufacture, process and sell dairy products and frozen desserts. The Company also owns and operates a dairy farm. EFL’s product portfolio comprises some of the country’s biggest and best selling brands including Omore, Olper’s, Olper’s Lite, Olper’s Cream, Dairy Omung, Omung Dobala, and Tarang.