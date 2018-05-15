Engro Foods empowers dairy farmers

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Engro Foods Limited is committed to foster growth of Pakistan’s dairy industry through various developmental projects. Engro Foods along with Punjab Skill Development Fund (PSDF) started the Big Push for Rural Economy (BPRE) project since 2017.

Big Push for Rural Economy (BPRE) project targeted approximately 9000 individuals across the South Punjab region. It covered over 60 villages in the region, namely Chishtian, Haroonabad, Faqeerwali, Lodhran, Bahawalpur, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar and Dunyapur.

The project trained selected individuals as Livestock Extension Workers, Artificial Insemination Technicians, Farm Supervisors and Village Milk Collectors. The project kicked off in February 2017 and is coming to a close in June 2018. Over the course of roughly one year, the project reached out to as many as 11000+ individuals.

Speaking about the success of the project, the Director Agri Business of Engro Foods Limited— Syed Saud Ahmed Pasha said, ‘Over the past several years, Engro Foods Limited has participated in many developmental projects which added value to the dairy industry of Pakistan. Eradicating poverty, providing equal opportunities for women and increasing the number of self-employed individuals in the economy are the core values and objectives of Engro Foods’ dairy development projects. Large scale projects such as the ‘Big Push for Rural Economy’ are in line with the above mentioned values of Engro Foods. The project benefits Pakistan’s economy by empowering villagers to become self-employed and adding value to the whole dairy industry. We are pleased with the results of the project, as it has helped increase the overall dairy production yield by 20%.’

The Big Push for Rural Economy trained 11000+ Basic Livestock workers, 200+ Village Milk Collectors, 200+ Extension Workers, approximately 96 Farm Supervisors and 70+ Artificial Insemination Technicians.