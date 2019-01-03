Engro Elengy Terminal Limited completes 200 STS transfers

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Engro Elengy Terminal Ltd (EETL) in nearly 04 years of its safe operation has pumped more than 200 billion cubic feet (BCF) of natural gas in the national grid in 2018, reducing Pakistan‘s gas deficit by 30 percent.

EETL has achieved this milestone while remaining available well above the 95% availability guarantee, a testament to excellent operations and management capability of the company. EETL, which was set up in a record time of 330 days is set to achieve yet another world record, completion of fastest 200 ship to ship transfers of LNG at any terminal in the world.

During 2018, EETL pumped RLNG above contracted capacity for more than 70 days and handled an additional cargo in the month of Ramadan to cater for gas demand while availing only 76% of the allowed maintenance time without any compromise on operational reliability.

