Engro Corporation wins UNGC sustainability award

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Engro Corporation Limited was awarded the First Prize for “Living the UN Global Compact Business Sustainability Award 2018”, in Large National Category. The award was presented at the Business Sustainability Moot and Living the Global Compact Best Practices Sustainability Award Ceremony held on January 7th.

This award signifies Engro’s continued commitment towards the UNGC principles in the areas of governance, human rights, labour rights, environment, and anti-corruption, and the UNDP Sustainable Development Goals. The Company is driven by the vision to maximize its economic and social impact. To achieve this goal, Engro has pivoted towards an inclusive business model that invests in communities in its diverse value chains.

Through initiatives focused on education, health, and skills development, Engro is empowering communities, and enabling economic growth and entrepreneurship. Upon receiving the Award, Favad Soomro, Head of Engro Foundation, said, “We are honored to be recognized by UNGC, and reiterate our commitment to be an equitable and progressive private sector player in Pakistan, as well as in the global marketplace”.

Fasihul Karim Siddiqi, Executive Director UN Global Compact Network Pakistan, congratulated Engro and said “We recognize that Engro’s operations are aligned with UNGC principles of sustainable business practices. I firmly believe that it is the need of the hour for more private sector organizations to introduce the UNGC principles into their day-to-day operations to ensure a sustainability for business growth.”

Share on: WhatsApp