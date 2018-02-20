Engro Corporation, Liberty Mills join hands to implement water projects

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

In line with its core values of giving back to the country, Pakistan’s largest conglomerate, Engro Corporation and its existing power-sector partner, Liberty Mills Ltd. signed an MoU with Punjab Board of Investments and Trade (PBIT).

The MoU was signed between the two firms to jointly work towards providing solutions and develop water infrastructure projects across the country. The MoU was signed by Nadir Salar Qureshi – Chief Strategy Officer, Engro Corporation – and Jahanzaib Burana, Chief Executive Officer, PBIT at the PBIT headquarters.

Engro Corporation has had tremendous success in implementing an innovative Public-Private Partnership (PPP) solution to the water-crisis at Thar with the help of the Government of Sindh. Capitalizing upon its footprint at Thar and the experience gained from it, Engro Corp., Liberty Mills Ltd and PBIT will jointly explore ways to implement various water-related projects in Lahore and Faisalabad.

Engro Corporation has always strived to uphold its core values as a responsible entity and constantly looks for innovative partnerships and solutions to meaningful problems that reverberate and impact our country positively.