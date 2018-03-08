Engro applauds Change Agents

Islamabad

Engro Foundation announced the recipients of the I Am The Change (IATC) awards for 2017 in a ceremony amid the presence of various development specialists, multilateral organizations, corporate executives and the senior management of the Engro group.

IATC looks to empower organizations to make a large and sustainable impact in the social sector of Pakistan by aiding institutions that have joined forces in a relentless pursuit of shaping a better tomorrow, as they strive for change through long-term investments in the two areas of Social Development (in the case of Not-for-profit Organizations) and Social Enterprise. The recipients in each category will be awarded PKR 2 million after jurors’ decision.

In the category of Social Development, the award was given to Digital Rights Foundation which focuses on making online spaces more secure and inclusive while at the same time supporting humans rights and improving digital governance.

The recipient in the category of Social Enterprise was Daachi Foundation which gives artisans an opportunity to interact with urban customers while at the same time preserving Pakistani art and crafts. The runners up of IATC 2017 were Poverty Eradication Initiative and Health and Rural Development Balochistan for Social Development and Rizq and Tech Valley Abbottabad for Social Enterprise.

The organizations were selected by a respected independent jury of social development and business leaders.—PR