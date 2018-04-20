Engro ‘Aam Aadmi Nahin’ recognized at PAS Awards

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Engro Fertilizer’s campaign “Aam Aadmi Nahin” has recently been recognized at the PAS Awards 2018 – an initiative of Pakistan Advertisers Society– under the category of Agriculture and Related Industry. The award-winning campaign sheds light on the lives of our nation’s farmers, our real heroes who despite facing struggles and hardships showcase immense resilience, and embrace each day with fresh hope. The concept behind the highly successful campaign was to recognize and salute the resilience of our Kissans, and reassure them that Engro is there to help them achieve their aspirations. Speaking about this milestone, CEO Engro Fertilizers, Ruhail Muhammad stated that, “Pakistan is home to millions of farmers who work day and night to help sustain the food supply that keeps our nation going. One rarely notices them but the impact of their work is monumental to the development and progress of Pakistan.” He further stated that, “this powerful message was delivered thru the campaign, hence the tagline of “Engro Fertilizers Heeray Jaisay Kissan Ki Shaan”.