Engr Waqas, Engr. Razaullah defend PhD thesis

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Engr Waqar Anwar and Engr Razaullah, Department of Industrial Engineering, University of Engineering and Technology, Peshawar defended their Ph.D theses the other day. Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Hussain, Vice Chancellor UET Peshawar was their Ph.D supervisor.

The topics of their Ph.D theses are “Time and cost performance model of infrastructure development projects in Man-made disaster areas of Pakistan” and “Design and optimization of a supply chain network for product distribution”, respectively. The scholars presented their research findings through a seminar in public forum session, followed by Viva-Voce examination by the Examination Committee.