Engr Ehsan elected chairman of IEP, RIC for 2019-2021

Engr. Hafiz M. Ehsan ul Haq Qazi has been re-elected as chairman of the Institution of Engineers, Pakistan Rawalpindi-Islamabad Center (IEP-RIC) for another three-year term (2019-21) in their general elections held here in a smooth and transparent manner.

Engr. Dr. Attaullah Shah (Civil and Allied disciplines) and Engr. Dr. Nasir Mahmood Khan (Mechanical and Allied disciplines) were elected as vice-chairmen of the Center.

Beside this, six members from civil discipline, eight members from electrical discipline, five from Mechanical discipline and one from chemical discipline were also elected as members of the Local Council.

The IEP is the apex body of the professional engineers and actively engaged in promoting and advancing engineering and technology throughout the country. It also promotes professional interest and social welfare of the member.

The Rawalpindi-Islamabad local Centre has a total strength of over 150 fellows and 4,000 corporate members.—INP

