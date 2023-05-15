English County Championship round 6 came to a close with another mixed bag for the Pakistani continent taking part in the competition.

While Hasan Ali finally showed his best form for Warwickshire and Zafar Gohar got going for Gloucestershire, Haider Ali and Mohammad Abbas had less-than-stellar outings in the recent round.

Here is how things went for Pakistani players playing in the English County Championship round 6.

Hasan Ali for Warwickshire against Essex:

Hasan Ali probably has his best game for his side in round 6.

The bowling all-rounder picked up 2/31 in the first innings with the ball to bowl out Essex for 126 before contributing 53 of his side’s 242 runs in reply.

Hasan then bettered his bowling figures with 4/48 in the second innings as his side chased down the 100-run target with 4 wickets to spare.

Warwickshire now sits second in the Division I table. They will have to wait until June 11th for their next county game.

Mohammad Abbas for Hampshire against Kent:

Abbas endured his most frustrating game in a Hampshire uniform this season against Kent.

Though economical, he picked up 1/24 in the first innings and 0/36 from his 28 overs in the second innings while contributing just a single run with the bat.

Abbas still leads the competition with 21 wickets with his side sitting third in Divison I but he will get a chance at redemption against bottom-placed Northamptonshire in the next round which begins on Thursday.

Haider Ali for Derbyshire against Zafar Gohar for Gloucestershire:

Haider Ali’s mediocre stint with Derbyshire continued against Gloucestershire with his compatriot outshining him during the drawn match.

Haider scored 2 and 6 runs respectively in his two innings while Gohar contributed 1/34 and 1/43 with the ball while scoring 53 runs in the first innings for his side.

Derbyshire will have to wait until 11th June for their next County fixture against Yorkshire while Gloucestershire will play its next game on the 18th against Durham.

Azhar Ali for Worcestershire against Glamorgan:

The former Pakistani captain scored 8 and 34 runs in his two innings but could not prevent his side from losing the game by 10 wickets.

He will get a chance at redeeming himself when his side faces Leicestershire next on May 18th.

Shan Masood and Saud Shakeel for Yorkshire against Durham:

Shan returned to take the reins of Yorkshire but could not prevent his side from losing to Durham by a single wicket.

The lefty scored 44 and 10 in his two innings with Saud contributing 8 in Yorkshire’s first innings before not taking the field for the second.

The loss leaves Yorkshire at the bottom of the Division II table and they will have to wait until June 11th to start their climb up the table when they face Derbyshire.