Round 1 of the English County Championship is in the bag which started and ended on a positive note for several Pakistani players representing their franchises.

Let’s take a look at how Pakistani players fared in the opening fixtures.

Mohammad Abbas for Hampshire against Nottinghamshire:

Abbas did not miss a beat for Hampshire in their opening match at their home ground, using conditions suited to his style to notch 9 wickets in both innings including a 6/49 in the first innings.

His exploits helped his side easily chase down the 132-run target with 8 wickets to spare.

Abbas will look to continue his form going when his side takes on Surrey next from April 13th onwards.

Hassan Ali for Warwickshire against Somerset:

The all-rounder did not enjoy the best of starts to the season with his team recording figures of 2/62 and 1/51 in both innings with the ball and scoring 15 runs with the bat as the two sides settled for a draw.

He will have a chance to redeem himself when Warwickshire faces Kent in the next round.

Zafar Gohar for Gloucestershire against Glamorgan:

Like Hasan Ali, Zafar Gohar also had a mixed bag of an outing for his old team.

The left-hander scored 27 and 28 runs in two innings respectively and could only claim 1/111 and 1/41 with the ball as his side’s fixture also ended in a draw.

His side will take on Yorkshire next.

Azhar Ali and Haider Ali for Worcestershire and Derbyshire:

Round 1 of the County Championship pitted two of Pakistan’s players against each other as Azhar’s Worcestershire took on Haider’s Derbyshire with the former captain of the national side getting the better of his younger opponent.

Tasked with opening the batting, Haider scored 22 and 65 runs in his two outings to help set up a 192-run target for Azhar’s team.

But the 38-year-old used all his experience to follow up his 23 runs in the first innings with a crafty 62 in the second to help his team ease to a win and top the Division II rankings.