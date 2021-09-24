England’s Michael Owen appointed official ambassador of Pakistan Football League

LONDON – The royalty of English football Michael Owen has signed a 3 year deal to become the official Ambassador of the Pakistan Football League – The PFL, said GSV in a press release.

Owen will take the reins of Pakistan football to help devise a strategic partnership programme by uniting the nation with the might of football in England. Owen will reveal The PFL logo from the home of football in England in October. He is scheduled to visit Pakistan to run a series of football master classes and formally unveil The PFL. The dates for kick off and a full league schedule will be released soon.

The new franchise teams will be awarded soon for the cities of Karachi, Lahore, Quetta, Islamabad, Peshawar and Multan and will see a new era of football taking huge strides to develop football to international standards. Owen’s hybrid role includes creating a global professional gateway for a new crop of football players in Pakistan who can adapt to the modern game of football.

Salam Pakistan! I'm absolutely delighted to announce that I'm the new Pakistan Football League (The PFL) Ambassador & I hope to be visiting Pakistan soon!

Hope you all are ready! FOOTBALL HOGA! #PakistanFootballLeague #MichaelOwen #FootballHoga

@pflofficial1 https://t.co/cP4v7nryi1 — michael owen (@themichaelowen) September 24, 2021

Michael Owen said “Pakistan’s football potential is huge and I am excited about identifying untapped talent in a nation of 220 million. I am looking to cross-promote and develop football between UK and Pakistan through the first ever franchise model league – The PFL”.

Zabe Khan, CEO of GSV said “I am pleased to see Michael play a pivotal role in creating a new era of football in Pakistan. This is a striking partnership to help Pakistan move the goal posts to international development of football”.

The crown jewel of Liverpool won one of the most coveted prizes in football when receiving the Ballon d’Or in 2001. Pele hailed Owen as one of the world’s greatest living players in the current era. With his wealth of experience, Owen has embarked on a journey to uncover a new crop of talent and form priceless partnerships to create a player franchise gateway programme.

