England’s Archer speaks on racial abuse

Manchester

Jofra Archer has revealed that he received racist abuse on social media after his biosecurity breach ahead of the second Test against West Indies at Old Trafford.

The fast bowler has passed on details of the abuse to the English Cricket Board and is seeking to have action taken.

“Some of the abuse I have taken over the past few days on Instagram has been racist and I have decided that enough is enough,” he wrote in his column in the Daily Mail on Wednesday. “Since Wilfried Zaha, the Crystal Palace footballer, was abused by a 12-year-old online I drew a line and I will not allow anything to pass, so I have forwarded on my complaints to the ECB and that will go through the correct process.”

Archer was fined and warned by the English Cricket Board and forced to isolate on his own after being left out of the second test at Old Trafford, which England won by 113 runs on Monday to level the series at 1-1 The 25-year-old went home last week instead of heading straight from the first Test in Southampton to Manchester under the strict health guidelines laid down for the series.—Reuters