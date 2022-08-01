England overcame record winners Germany in the final of the Women’s Euros at the iconic Wembley Stadium to win their first major trophy since 1996.

A goal in extra-time by Chloe Kelly gave her side a 2-1 win in front of a record crowd of 87,192, the biggest of any Euro’s encounter men’s or women’s.

Germany suffered a major to their title hopes during the warmups as striker Alexandra Popp, who had guided Germany to the final by scoring six goals in five games in her debut Euros, suffered a muscle injury and had to pull out of the lineup and was replaced by Lea Schuller.

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s side missed the striker dearly in the box as the heavily physical encounter produced a goalless first half.

The hosts opened the scoring in the 62nd minute through forward Ella Toone who scored a beautiful chipped goal moments after coming on as a substitute.

Substitute Lina Magull brought Germany back into the game 17 minutes later, firing a shot from a close range to send the game into extra time.

With the German’s beginning to assert their will, the atmosphere died down a little until the 110th-minute mark when Chloe Kelly reacted quickest to stab in the winner and inflict Germany’s first defeat in a major final, sending England fans into delirum.

With another Euros win with England, their coach Sarina Wiegman became the first manager to win the Euros – men’s or women’s – with two different nations having led her native Netherlands to the title in 2017.

Her side has not lost a single game since she was appointed England boss in September.

England’s Beth Mead won the Player of the Tournament after scoring six goals and five providing assists, helping her side score a record 22 times during the tournament.