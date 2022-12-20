England easily knocked off the 55 required runs on the fourth day of the Karachi test match to complete a historic whitewash of Pakistan at National Bank Cricket Arena.

Ben Duckett and captain Ben Stokes got the job done inside the first session, adding Karachi to their list of triumphs after wins in Rawalpindi and Multan.

Duckett remained not out on 82 while Stokes ended up with 35 runs during the 8-wicket win.

Earlier in the match, Pakistan had set England 167 runs for the win after Rehan Ahmed took a five-wicket haul on debut on the third day to restrict the home side to 216 in their second innings.

Babar Azam (54) and Saud Shakeel (53) gave Pakistan a brief hope of salvaging something from the series but both fell at crucial times.

England had already made inroads in the last session of the third day scoring 112/2 in just 17 overs to set up the easy win.

Pakistan scored 304 in their first innings before England replied with 354.

With the win, Ben Stokes becomes the first captain and England the first team to whitewash Pakistan in a test series in Pakistan.

Ted Dexter in 1962 and Naser Hussain in 2000 were the last captains to lead their sides to a test series win here.

Pakistan, meanwhile, has a lot of soul-searching to do.

Losing 4 matches on the trot at home is unprecedented. With voices around Babar Azam’s method of captaincy growing, they desperately need a positive result against upcoming New Zealand to stave off worst-case scenarios.

The excuse of not having Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah will only get you so far. The Green Shirts have taken a proper shellacking over the three games against a far superior opposition.

With their old guard also on the out, they need some answers fast.